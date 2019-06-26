Henrico Schools graduate: ‘We need a big renovation in the East End’

The district on Tuesday approved plans to replace 2 county high schools

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Board of Supervisors gave the final approval for the construction of two new high schools in the county.

The board approved the plans for J.R. Tucker High School and Highland Springs High School during a meeting Tuesday night.

One Alumnus told 8News it’s been a long time coming.

“It’s different,” Highland Springs alumnus John Bracey said. “I think it’s time for an expansion for everyone. It’s great.”

The current J.R. Tucker High School will be demolished while the current Highland Springs High School will be re-purposed. The new schools will provide resources for communities on opposite sides of the county.

“We needed a big renovation in the East End,” Bracey said. “Some schools in the East End, have more resources than we do in the West End.”

Renderings for the two projects show both schools will be more than 260,000 square feet.

Each school is expected to cost roughly $80 million. The construction of the new schools is expected to start by this fall.

The new high schools are scheduled to be completed in 2021.