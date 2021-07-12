Henrico schools holding information sessions on school start dates

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County schools parents and staff will have the chance to learn more about the proposals for a pre-Labor Day start to the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years at virtual information sessions. There are two sessions on Thursday, a Wednesday session will be held just for staff.

The first session on Wednesday will brief employees on the calendar proposals.

The general public sessions on Thursday are from 11 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The sessions can be joined using a Microsoft Teams link.

During these meetings the school district will give details on the modified calendar options for upcoming school years. They will discuss traditional start day options and new proposal for the school year to start before Labor Day. The earlier start would build more time into the year for cultural and religious holidays.

Henrico schools sent the following details about the proposed plans: