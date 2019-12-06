1  of  3
Breaking News
19-year-old charged with killing Richmond store employee during apparent robbery Arrest made in shooting death of Richmond firefighter Shooter kills 2, wounds others, is dead at Florida Navy base

Henrico Schools hosting job fair on Dec. 12

Henrico County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
henrico schools_1530669257059.jpg.jpg

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is hosting a job fair on Friday, Dec. 12.

The fair is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fairfield Area Library, located at 1401 N. Laburnum Avenue.

Available positions include teachers in critical areas such as English, Spanish, math, technology, family and consumer sciences and career and technical education. The county is also searching for school bus drivers, school nutrition workers, substitute teachers and custodians. Positions are full-time and part-time.

Those interested in attending are asked to apply online in advance. More information and an application link can be found here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events