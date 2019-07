HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is hosting a job fair Thursday morning.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Varina Area Library on 1875 New Market Road.

The school district said it is searching for bus drivers, school nutrition workers and teachers in critical areas, including English, Spanish, math, technology and special education.

Attendees are asked to apply online before coming to the fair. A link to apply can be found here.