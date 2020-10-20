Henrico schools hosting ‘Listening Town Hall’ to get input on second nine weeks of learning

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico County Public Schools is hosting a ‘Listening Town Hall’ today to give families the chance to voice their thoughts about the second nine weeks of school.

The town hall is designed to get feedback from community members and staff members ahead of Thursday’s meeting where the school board will get a recommendation from health officials on how students should learn during the second nine weeks which starts on November 16.

The district has also released results from a survey given to Henrico families and teachers. The survey introduced three potential in-person learning models for the second nine weeks.

According to survey results, 50 percent of families intend to keep their children in virtual learning regardless of what in-person model is chosen. Just under 75 percent of teachers said they are willing to return to the classroom.

Those three models included in-person learning four days a week, five days a week with a limited schedule or just two days a week. A fully virtual option is still available.

The ‘Listening Town Hall’ is from 6-8 p.m. To participate and provide comments, you can join the session here.

To watch, you can watch the livestream on the Henrico school page.

Families will also be able to provide comments ahead of Thursday’s school board meeting by submitting comments online. More information can be found here.

