HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is hosting a job fair for several much-needed positions within the school district.

The job fair will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Ave. The school division will be hiring people to fill positions as bus drivers, nutrition services staff members and temporary instructional assistants.

Newly hired bus drivers will receive a bonus of up to $3,000 paid in installments throughout the year. Henrico said it has “offered new safe driver and attendance incentives to drivers already on staff.”

Bus driver qualifications:

At least 21 years old

Have a valid Virginia driver`s license

Be able to obtain a CDL Class B instructional permit or hold a CDL Class B license with endorsements in P (Transporting Passengers)/S (School Bus) and airbrakes

Pass a physical and a drug test

Those interested can also apply online, ahead of time at www.henricoschools.us/careers/.