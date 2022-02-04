Henrico Schools mandating mask use, following judge’s decision

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools announced in an email to parents that all students and staff members will be required to wear masks while indoors. The school district said they had made recent accommodations for some families who determined that their child shouldn’t be masked but those will no longer be in place.

Henrico Schools’ announcement comes after a judge in Arlington Circuit Court decided to temporarily block Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s mask-optional order made his first day in office. Seven school districts, including the City of Richmond, sued the governor arguing that his executive order violated Virginia law requiring schools to follow CDC guidelines.

According to a statement from Henrico Schools to parents on Friday, masks will be universally required except for during meals, certain sports activities or time outside when physical distancing is possible.

Students who do not comply with the mask mandate could face disciplinary action from their school.

The email to parents stated, “We understand that not everyone agrees with the court’s decision. We all look forward to (and are planning for) the time when masks are no longer needed. However, until then, HCPS remains steadfast in our commitment to using every mitigation strategy available to support the health and safety of students and staff.”

Henrico County Public Schools parents also received a robocall alerting them that the email had been sent out.

The school district did not revoke their mask mandate after Youngkin’s executive order but some students who had chosen to not wear masks were given certain accommodations. Initially students at Deep Run High School who were refusing to wear a mask were learning in an alternate part of the building. They were then brought back into the classroom and seated at distanced desks with plexiglass shields.

A Henrico schools teacher told 8News earlier this week that teachers were directed to their principals for guidance on student mask use.

In a statement sent to 8News Tuesday, Henrico Schools stated that multi-layer and KN95 masks are available at every school for staff and the division has ordered youth size N95 masks, too. She said the division is awaiting delivery of the smaller masks now.