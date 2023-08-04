HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) and the HCPS Division of Family and Community Engagement (FACE) are hosting a 3-on-3 basketball tournament to open the upcoming school year.

According to HandsOn Greater Richmond’s website, the tournament will take place during the school district’s annual back-to-school weekend event at Fairfield Middle School, located at 5121 Nine Mile Road.

In addition to the tournament, the two-day event will feature food, activities and games for kids, as well as information on school policies, extracurricular activities and other resources for parents.

The event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, and between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. The basketball tournament will take place on the second day of the event.

HCPS is looking for volunteers for the tournament to do things like keep score, provide water for players and clean the court. The time commitment for volunteers is about two and a half hours.

Anyone interested in volunteering will have to apply ahead of time by clicking here, anyone interested in volunteering at the basketball tournament should choose “Oak Avenue Complex” when selecting their school preference in the second step of the application.

More information about the HCPS back-to-school weekend event can be found here.