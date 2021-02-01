Henrico schools offer flexibility for virtual learners, cancel limited in-person learning for Tuesday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools has cancelled their limited in-person learning classes scheduled for Tuesday.

This cancellation affects special education, English learning, small elementary school groups and Career and Technical Education students. Teachers will contact students directly about virtual learning options and rescheduling.

As for other students, virtual learning will continue like normal. The school districts says if for any reason a student needs to do Tuesday’s virtual learning asynchronously then they will accommodate those needs. Families are encouraged to communicate with schools and teachers.

Curbside meals will be given out from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., to find the location closest to you click here.

Childcare providers utilizing Henrico school buildings will be contacting families directly with any changes.