Henrico schools offering ‘Anonymous Alerts’ system

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools announced Tuesday that the school district will use a new app and website called “Anonymous Alerts” in an attempt to improve communication with school administrators and give students a way to share safety concerns.

“The system provides a new way to voice safety concerns – from threats and bullying to worries about classmates who may be depressed,” a release from Henrico County Public Schools stated. “The free tool establishes encrypted, anonymous two-way communication between those submitting reports and administrators, and allows those using the system to include photos, screenshots and videos with their reports.”

The school system hopes the system will give students, parents, guardians and others a better method to communicate about concerns they may have.

“Using the system, school administrators will not only be able to engage in anonymous two-way communication with those submitting reports, they can get incident reports in real time and analyze trends,” a release from Henrico County Public Schools stated.

App users can select from multiple languages and for those who don’t wish to download the app can use the website. The link to the site can also be found on each school’s webpage.

Stay with 8News for the full report at 11 p.m.