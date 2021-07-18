Henrico schools offering free back to school vaccines

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Kids in Henrico who still need any or all of their vaccines can get them for free at clinics this month. They will be held Brookland Middle School and at Tuckahoe Middle School.
The events hosted in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health will offer vaccines for COVID-19, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, HPV and meningococcal virus.
The clinics will allow students to get up to four vaccines a visit.
Families do not need to make an appointment.
Clinic dates and locations:
- Wednesday, July 7 (9-11 a.m.)
- Elko Middle School (5901 Elko Road, Sandston, Va.)
- Wednesday, July 21 (9-11 a.m.)
- Brookland Middle School (9200 Lydell Drive, Henrico, Va.)
- Tuckahoe Middle School (9000 Three Chopt Road, Henrico, Va.)
- Wednesday, July 28 (9-11 a.m.)
- Elko Middle School (5901 Elko Road, Sandston, Va.)