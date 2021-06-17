Henrico schools offering free summer meals to students in person and for pickup

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools announced it will be offering free meals through curbside pickup as well as in-person to students who are attending its Summer Academy and enrichment programs.

HCPS said students participating in its in-person programs will be offered free breakfast and lunch. Curbside pickup will be offered at select school and community sights Monday through Thursday.

Anyone 18 and younger are eligible for free meals, with curbside pickup on a first come first serve basis.

The district said in-person meals will vary in availability depending on when the programs are running. Here are Some general dates of when they will occur:

Middle and high schools hosting summer programs: June 28-Aug. 5.

Elementary schools hosting summer programs: July 12-Aug. 5.

Recreation and Parks and PAL sites: June 21-Aug. 12

Here is where you can get meals through curbside pickup, 8:30-10 a.m., Monday through Thursday from June 21 to Aug. 12*:

Elementary school curbside sites: Adams Elementary School, 600 S. Laburnum Ave. Colonial Trail Elementary School, 12101 Liesfeld Farm Drive Donahoe Elementary School, 1801 Graves Road Echo Lake Elementary School, 5200 Francistown Road Gayton Elementary School, 12481 Church Road Glen Lea Elementary School, 3909 Austin Ave. Greenwood Elementary School, 10960 Greenwood Road Harvie Elementary School, 3401 Harvie Road Johnson Elementary School, 5600 Bethlehem Road Laburnum Elementary School, 500 Meriwether Ave. Ratcliffe Elementary School, 2901 Thalen St. Ridge Elementary School, 8910 Three Chopt Road Skipwith Elementary School, 2401 Skipwith Road Ward Elementary School, 3400 Darbytown Road

Middle school curbside sites: Brookland Middle School, 9200 Lydell Drive Elko Middle School, 5901 Elko Road Holman Middle School, 600 Concourse Blvd. Pocahontas Middle School, 12000 Three Chopt Road Tuckahoe Middle School, 9000 Three Chopt Road L. Douglas Wilder Middle School, 6900 Wilkinson Road

High school curbside sites: Academy at Virginia Randolph, 2204 Mountain Road Deep Run High School, 4801 Twin Hickory Road Douglas Freeman High School, 8701 Three Chopt Road Henrico High School, 302 Azalea Ave. Hermitage High School, 8301 Hungary Spring Road Highland Springs High School, 15 S. Oak Ave. Varina High School, 7053 Messer Road

Community curbside sites: Deep Run Recreation Center, 9900 Ridgefield Parkway Dorey Park Recreation Center, 2999 Darbytown Road Elko Community Center, 6216 White Oak Road Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Ave. Hunton Community Center, 11690 Old Washington Highway The Springs Recreation Center, 302 Lee Ave.



*Select sites will be offering bulk meals for pickup on Aug. 17, 24 and 31.

You can learn more about HCPS nutritional services online here.