HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Schools is already gearing up for the 2023-24 school year, and that includes recruiting some new employees for the fall. Those interested in working for the school division will have three opportunities in May to learn more about what Henrico Schools has to offer.

An “all-encompassing” job fair will be held on Tuesday, May 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tuckahoe Area Library on 1901 Starling Drive in Henrico. This fair will offer information about open positions for bus drivers, school nutrition staff, teachers, substitute teachers, school nurses and temporary instructional assistants.

There will also be a second job fair especially for school nutrition staff positions later in the month. This will be held on Tuesday, May 16 from 10:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Glen Allen Branch Library at 10501 Staples Mill Road.

Hopeful future bus drivers are welcome to attend the “Drive the Bus” event at Glen Allen High School — located at 10700 Staples Mill Road — on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Candidates will get some experience behind the wheel as they drive a training course and learn more about what it means to be a Henrico bus driver.

Henrico Schools will also be offering some extra incentives to new bus drivers. Drivers will receive a sign-on bonus of up to $3,000 and extended full-time contracts for candidates interested in driving during the summer. Qualified candidates will also be paid as they train, so they do not need prior school bus driving experience.

For more information about open positions and qualifications at Henrico Schools, visit www.henricoschools.us/careers/, or call the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664.