HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The former Highland Springs High School has now been reimagined as The Oak Avenue Complex, a multipurpose center that will connect Henrico County Public Schools students and families with community services and new academic options.

The center — or “The Oak” — will host a grand opening on Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 5 p.m. 6:30 p.m., on its campus at 15 S. Oak Avenue in Highland Springs. Henrico County Public School leaders will dedicate the space at 4:30 p.m., and doors will open to the public at 5 p.m. for a tour of the facility.

The Oak serves as Henrico’s first “full-service community school hub,” and aims to connect students and families to community resources, such as quality healthcare and nutritious food.

The middle school campus of An Achievable Dream Certified Academy will also be housed at the new center. This program will allow sixth, seventh and eighth grade students to learn social skills, go on field trips and participate in cross-curricular activities.

The Oak will also serve as a temporary home to the Advanced Career Education (ACE) Center at Highland Springs while the center’s permanent home is undergoing a major renovation. The renovated, permanent ACE Center is expected to open in the fall.

Henrico Schools organizers hope to create similar full-service hubs in Henrico’s other four magisterial districts in the future, as well as limited program sites at nearby schools.

Families who want more information about services at The Oak Avenue Complex can contact the Division of Family and Community Engagement at 804-226-5231.