Henrico schools planning for students to attend in-person full-time this fall

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is planning to offer students the ability to return to schools for full-time in-person instruction in the fall. As of right now, they are planning for five days a week of face-to-face learning with school days starting and ending at traditional times.

For families who want to continue with virtual learning they will be able to enroll their children in Henrico Virtual Academy. This new virtual program will offer families a fully online option for the upcoming school year. HCPS is still working on getting out more details about the virtual program.

The school year will begin on Sept. 8 and most students are expected to start in HCPS buildings. The school district still plans to follow guidelines such as social distancing, mask-wearing, physical distancing and extra cleaning.

Families with rising kindergarteners can register for the upcoming school year in-person with an appointment or online.

Registration is also open for Henrico’s summer academy until May 7 for elementary students and June 22 for upper-level students.