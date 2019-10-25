Henrico schools proposes constructing new elementary school amid redistricting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools proposed a plan Thursday to build a new elementary school and expand an existing middle school in front of the county’s school board for the first time.

The project, which the district expects to be done by the 2022-23 school year, aims to “address current and future school overcrowding concerns” while the county goes through its comprehensive redistricting process.

“At the elementary level, this would likely relieve long-term concerns over increasing enrollment mostly around Greenwood and Longdale elementary schools,” a statement from Henrico schools said. “Both projects would be funded through future capital improvement budgeting.”

Henrico’s ongoing redistricting plans for 2021-22 could be impacted when construction of the new school is completed. The school system believes this proposal would “prevent families from being moved more than once during the process.”

The school system used data during its presentation to the school board that included projections for home construction and student enrollment.

“The analysis is based on newly available preliminary data and indicates a need for a middle school expansion, as well as a new Fairfield District elementary school. Henrico County is acquiring land large enough for a new elementary school in the River Mill subdivision, in the Fairfield District. The subdivision is under construction in northern Henrico County, west of U.S. Route 1 and north of Interstate 295,” the district’s statement explained.

