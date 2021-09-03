Henrico schools putting new air purification systems in cafeterias

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Cafeterias in Henrico County Public Schools will have new air purification systems this school year.

A Facebook post from the school district shows the new purification systems being installed at Arthur Ashe Elementary School on Friday afternoon.

In total, 300 of these units have been purchased. There will be three in each elementary school cafeteria and between three and five in the cafeterias at middle and high schools.

The air-purification systems are intended to help protect students against COVID-19 in a space where mask wearing is not possible.