Henrico schools says Longan Elementary School dealing with power outage due to storm damage

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools officials said the school day at Longan Elementary School could be delayed due to the aftermath of last night’s storm.

The storm caused damage affecting the school’s power and internet connection. School officials posted a message on Twitter saying that most of the campus is affected by the outage.

In-person students who arrive at the school will be given breakfast while officials wait to see what power can be restored.

The virtual school day could be delayed since teachers are unable to access internet from the school.

