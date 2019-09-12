Henrico Schools seeking candidates for several positions at upcoming job fair

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools needs people to fill several positions and is holding a job fair next week in hopes of finding the right candidates.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, at Tuckahoe Area Library. Human resource representatives will be on-site seeking candidates for bus drivers, school nutrition workers and substitute teachers.

“Come be part of the Henrico Schools family, with a great job that makes a difference in your community.” — HCPS

Interested in driving a bus? Qualified candidates who lack experience will be paid as they train.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online by clicking here.

Henrico County Public Schools job fair

When: Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Tuckahoe Area Library, 1901 Starling Drive, Henrico, Va.

Questions? Contact the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664. Applicants without computer access or having trouble with the online application may contact the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664 or stop by the department office at 3820 Nine Mile Road in Henrico to use our computers and get help if needed.

Candidates for full-time and substitute bus drivers must: be at least 21 years old; have a valid Virginia driver’s license; obtain a CDL Class B instructional permit or hold a CDL Class B license with endorsements in P (Transporting Passengers)/S (School Bus) and airbrakes; pass a physical and drug test and have no felony convictions.