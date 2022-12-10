HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A whole new meaning to TGIF — starting next year, Henrico County Public Schools will be paying substitute teachers more on Fridays.

Beginning in January, the school district will be increasing the daily rate for classroom substitute teachers to $131 on Fridays. The new rate is $25 above the current Monday through Thursday rate, which is $106 per day.

Substitute teachers must be at least 18 years old and have earned at least 60 credit hours toward an associate degree or bachelor’s degree. Duties of substitute teaching include following lesson plans, managing the classroom and leaving documentation to the regular teacher.

The pay increase will begin on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. It does not apply to long-term substitute teachers or other substitute positions.

You can apply to become a substitute teacher on the Careers page of the HCPS website. For questions, call the Henrico County Public Schools Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664.

This pay increase is meant to help meet the increasing demand for substitute teachers on Fridays in Henrico schools. Henrico Schools, like many other Central Virginia school districts, has struggled with teacher shortages this year. In July, Henrico County Public Schools had more than 290 instructional openings.