Henrico schools to delay in-person start due to rising COVID-19 cases

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools announced Monday that they will be delaying the return to in-person learning for students originally set to return on Nov. 30.

HCPS says they always planned to monitor Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention core metrics to determine the timeline for student’s return to school. Superintendent Amy Cashwell says she is concerned about the spike in COVID-19 cases in the region.

Cashwell explains that in October the district was more hopeful in their ability to expand in-person learning but now the risks have significantly increased. There has been an increase in cases per 100,000 in the region as well as a spike positive test results.

In-person learning scheduled for the weeks of Nov. 30 through Dec. 4 and Jan. 4 through Jan. 8 have been cancelled. Students will continue virtual learning during this time.

Limited in-person learning will continue from Dec. 7 through Dec. 18.

Pre-school students whose families had chosen for them to return in-person will have their start date changed from Nov. 30 to Jan. 11.

Students in third through fifth grade who had selected to return on Dec. 7 will now not start in-person until Jan. 14.

As of right, HCPS plans for middle and high school students to begin face-to-face learning at the start of the second semester in February.

“I regret the inconvenience and challenge this change in plans may pose to our families. Given the information we have today about the spread of COVID-19 in central Virginia, I believe that this adjustment is the most prudent course to protect the health and safety of our staff, students and community,” Cashwell said in an email to families on Monday.