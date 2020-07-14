Henrico schools to hold community meeting focusing on reopening plans

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Schools Board will hold a community meeting Tuesday to discuss reopening plans for the fall.

The board plans to address the current state of their reopening process and said guidance from state leaders and health experts is continually evolving, so final plans will not be released at tonight’s meeting.

Last month, when the school board met, Superintendent Amy Cashwell said they had not landed on a single plan, but instead were looking into options that allowed the school system to bring most of the students back for in-person instruction.

Currently, officials are weighing a hybrid schedule that has students back for short periods of time. With that model, someone students would come in one day then participate in remote learning the next or come back alternate weeks.

A fully virtual school year is also an option.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held at Glen Allen High School from 7-8:30 p.m. The meeting will also be live-streamed.

In-person attendance is first come first served and will be capped at 250 people. Please note, anyone 10 or older is required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Attendees can also expect a short health screening before entering the building.

