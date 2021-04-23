Henrico schools to hold in-person graduations at Richmond Raceway

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Plans are in place for Henrico County Public Schools to hold in-person graduations for high school seniors in June at Richmond Raceway.

The school system announced Friday that all nine high schools plus the two advanced career education centers will hold commencement ceremonies on the front stretch of the track from June 14-17. The graduating class at the Academy at Virginia Randolph will have its ceremony at the Virginia Randolph Recreation Area on June 9.

Each graduating student will get four tickets for family and friends. The groups will be socially-distanced in the grandstands, while the graduates will be socially-distanced on the front stretch grass. Professional sound systems and video boards will be set up to allow everyone to see and hear the ceremony properly.

Students will be allowed to walk across the stage and accept their diploma. For more on your school’s ceremony, head over to the HCPS Graduation Hub.