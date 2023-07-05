HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — School may be out for the summer, but Henrico Schools is still looking to hire new security and nutrition staff, bus drivers, teachers and more for the coming school year.

Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) is hosting several job fairs throughout July to fill full-time and part-time positions for the 2023-24 school year. The fairs include one all-encompassing job event for bus drivers, teachers, nurses, custodians and more, as well as two fairs specifically for school security officer positions and one fair specifically for school nutrition staff.

Ready to start looking for you next job? Here is everything you need to know about July’s job fairs:

Henrico County Public Schools Job Fair

When: Tuesday, July 11 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Where: Libbie Mill Area Library, 2100 Libbie Lake E. Street

Libbie Mill Area Library, 2100 Libbie Lake E. Street What jobs are available: Bus drivers, school nutrition staff, teachers, substitute teachers, school nurses and temporary instructional assistant

Bus drivers, school nutrition staff, teachers, substitute teachers, school nurses and temporary instructional assistant More to know: A HCPS human resources representatives will be on site to answer any questions

School Security Officers Job Fair

When: Thursday, July 13 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 13 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Where: Highland Springs High School, 200 S. Airport Drive

Highland Springs High School, 200 S. Airport Drive What jobs are available: School security staff

School security staff More to know: Interested candidates should fill out a survey at www.hcps.info/SecuritySurvey ahead of time and bring a copy of their updated resume to the job fair.

School Security Officers Job Fair

When: Thursday, July 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Where: J.R. Tucker High School, 2910 N. Parham Road

J.R. Tucker High School, 2910 N. Parham Road What jobs are available: School security staff

School security staff More to know: Interested candidates should fill out a survey at www.hcps.info/SecuritySurvey ahead of time and bring a copy of their updated resume to the job fair.

School Nutrition Services Job Fair

When: Tuesday, July 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Tuckahoe Area Library, 1901 Starling Drive

Tuckahoe Area Library, 1901 Starling Drive What jobs are available: School nutrition staff

For more information about working at Henrico Schools, go to the HCPS Careers website or call the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664.