Redistricting process begins in Henrico Schools

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Parents and community members can weigh in and get informed about future redistricting changes in Henrico Schools this week.

Earlier this year, Henrico County Public Schools announced they will soon be changing which schools students will go to. HCPS is holding two meetings for parents to learn about the redistricting process and how it could affect your child.

Henrico Schools redistricting information sessions:

Sept. 9 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.

New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va. Sept. 11 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Glen Allen High School, 10700 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen, Va.

The new J.R. Tucker and Highland Springs High School and expansion of Holladay Elementary are forcing the changes.

“We understand that redistricting will touch all of our families in Henrico and we want to make sure that we ease some of that apprehension by keeping them very involved in the process,” HCPS Superintendent Amy Cashwell said. “Our school board absolutely values and counts on hearing from our community during an initiative like this.”

HCPS plans to redraw elementary, middle and high school attendance zones for the 2021 school year to address overcrowding in classrooms and expected population growth.

An initial plan is set to be released in November. The school board will vote on the final plan in the spring.

