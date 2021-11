HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is remembering a 4th grader killed in last week’s quadruple shooting in Richmond.

Nine-year-old Abdul Bani-Ahmad and 14-year-old Rahquan Logan were gunned down outside the OMG Convenience Store on Nine Mile Road on Friday night.

In a statement, HCPS says he was a happy and thoughtful young man.

Tomorrow, students, faculty and staff will be wearing blue in Abdul’s honor. Blue was his favorite color.