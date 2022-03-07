HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is asking students, families and staff to share input with the school system to help make vital decisions on programs and measure its progress on academic growth, safety and wellness, relationships and equity and opportunity.

Students, parents, guardians and staff members have until April 1 to complete the system’s 2022 survey, which Henrico schools says will give insight on how to improve and make important decisions for the future.

The survey will help inform Henrico schools on several key decisions the district must make, including “what new programs are necessary, how to improve current ones, and how to allocate funds and personnel,” according to a release from Henrico schools.

The results of the survey will also assist Henrico schools measure how the school system is doing in regards to four cornerstones outlined in its strategic plan, “Destination 2025: The Plan for HCPS.” These include safety and wellness; academic growth; equity and opportunity; and relationships.

The school district says the survey will take about 15 to 20 minutes and the answers are anonymous and confidential.

A sample survey for students includes questions about whether they believe their school building is safe and in good condition, if they think bullying is a problem at their school and if adults in the school are responsive to the different cultural backgrounds of students.

The schools with the highest response rate in each magisterial district will receive professional development funds for its teachers through the Henrico Education Foundation. At least one family from the county’s five magisterial districts will be awarded a prize bag.