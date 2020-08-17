Henrico set to offer water testing to residents using private wells, springs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Extension service will offer water testing to residents using private water supplies, such as wells and springs, in the area, beginning in September.

The Virginia Household Water Quality Program would examine resident’s household water samples for pH, hardness, fluoride and contaminants, such as bacteria and lead. Participants will collect their samples with kits provided by Henrico Extension.

Testing will be conducted at Virginia Tech. Tests cost $60 and the results would remain anonymous.

Anyone who would like to participate would need to register with the county by Sept. 11 by calling (804) 501-5160.

