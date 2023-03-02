HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is promising to clean up its act after three environmentalist groups sued them for violating the “Clean Water Act.”

Henrico County settled a lawsuit this week with the James River Association, Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Environmental Integrity Project.

The groups sued the County in December 2021 claiming they dumped 66 million gallons of raw sewage in the James River over the past five years.

They raised concerns about decades of water pollution violations by Henrico County’s sewage collection system and treatment plant.

The groups claimed the county’s violations of the Clean Water Act could have meant fines of up to $56,500 for each day of violation under the act.

Henrico County agreed to invest $1 million in an environmental project that will reduce pollution. The County also agreed to address the modifications of its consent order with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

Since its operation in 1989, the county’s Water Reclamation Facility received at least 40 violations and five different state consent orders.

Changes to the consent order now require the county to:

Have more frequent sewer inspections

Inform the public of sewage overflows from its collection system into waterways through a web-based map and public outreach

Accelerate the construction of new filters at its wastewater treatment plant

Launch a problem sewer cleaning program

Consider a program addressing sewage overflows from private property, making sure future planning considers increased rainfall which the area is seeing with climate change

Bill Street, the CEO and president of the James River Association, said the settlement benefits its residents.

“We wanted to make sure that they weren’t only addressing problems that have occurred in the past,” he said. “We’re really looking to avoid and identify problems more quickly in the future.”

Street added that raw sewage was released because of problems at the facility and the sewer collection system.

“When sewage goes into local waterways it really presents a risk. If you just touch the water and get something to eat, touch your face or something it can make you sick because of the bacteria and viruses that could be in the water,” Street said.

Street said the groups are pleased with the efforts to upgrade the Water Reclamation Facility, but more needs to happen.

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done, so it won’t solve all the problems. But having that million dollars put on the ground to benefit the river and the citizens of Henrico is a really important thing,” he said.

Bentley Chan, Henrico’s Department of Public Utilities Director, said they’re still working on what the $1 million project will look like, but they’ve considered a number of physical items.

The first is the Best Management Practices Plan. This means a practice used to prevent or reduce the amount of pollution generated by nonpoint sources to a level compatible with water quality goals, according to the North Carolina Forest Service.

Chan added they’ve discussed increasing maintenance and restoration on major waterways.

The department is already working on stormwater drainage improvements and meeting with consultants to participate in a water research study on the potable use of stormwater.