HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is continuing to investigate after three boys were shot near an apartment complex in Sandston on Thursday night.

Shortly after 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, officers were called to the 4900 block of Wood Thrush Circle — near the Audobon Village Apartments — for a reported firearm violation.

Upon their arrival, officers found three juvenile male victims with non-life-threatening injuries. All three were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Some residents of the apartment complex told 8News that they have had prior safety concerns and have complained about people who loiter on the property.

Melvin Miles, who lives near the apartment complex, said the violence needs to stop.

“It makes me nervous, you know, when I’m hearing gunshots and people getting shot and hearing about it on the news,” he said. “People get shot three at one time? I mean, it’s just a lot. It’s a lot and it’s scary.”

County leaders plan to meet with property management next week to find a solution.

“There’s just shooting after shooting after shooting, regardless of where it is,” Henrico County Supervisor, Tyrone Nelson said. “We’ve become desensitized to it as a community and it’s sad.”

Nelson said that until the community comes together and gets guns out of the hands of the wrong people, this will keep happening.

8News reached out to Audubon Village’s corporate office on Friday and have not heard back.

Detectives are still investigating what transpired, a possible motive or suspect information.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.