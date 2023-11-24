HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Since it was built in 1956, the Willow Lawn shopping center in western Henrico County has undergone a number of transformations. Now, the county has approved plans to transform the 37-acre space yet again.

Shoppers Vincent Scott and Ethan Vo told 8News they remember coming to The Shops at Willow Lawn when they were younger. Over the years, storefronts have changed names and new amenities were welcomed — but the iconic staple known for staying ahead of shopping trends has stayed the same overall.

“I’ve been able to see more shops and more businesses, and some of the places have been renovated and gotten bigger,” said Vo.

“They used to have a car place I used to visit. I can’t recall the name right now but they sell autographed cars, things like that,” said Scott.

Over the past 67 years, the center has served as both an indoor and outdoor shopping experience for residents.

Recently, the board approved a proposal for a project that would transform the space again, bringing residential buildings and additional amenities to the shopping center.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said Scott. “It’s always room for growth, as long as it’s in a positive way.”

“It would be interesting to see what it would be next and what it would be in the future,” said Vo.

Residents had the opportunity to share their thoughts about the project during two Henrico County Board of Supervisors meetings. Some concerns expressed where about potential traffic, parking and density the project could bring.

“While we support these departments and recognize the importance of continued growth in the county, we want to make sure that existing neighborhoods like ours are considered as part of the bigger picture, that we can adjust to these changes, that we can be connected to them,” said resident Andre Ryan to board members at one of the meetings.

Brookland district representative, Daniel Schmitt wants residents like Ryan to know that their concerns are being heard.

“In order for 500,000 square feet of commercial space to succeed, neighbors have to be a part of that as well,” said Schmitt. “So, I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure that connectivity, that friendly access, is there.”

Once the project is completed, the new Willow Lawn is expected to last 20-30 years before future redevelopment.