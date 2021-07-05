Henrico shopping center shooting witness says young girl killed was ‘an innocent bystander’

The Henrico County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday evening off of Laburnum Avenue. (Photo: 8News photographer Sam Hooper)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – In the first of three shootings in Henrico over the weekend, a girl under the age of 18 was shot and killed off of Laburnum Avenue Saturday evening.

The shooting also sent a man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

That girl’s aunt said her name was Jamirah, and her family and friends called her Moo Moo. Her aunt said Jamirah was an “amazing girl” that was “blossoming into a respectable young lady.”

The manager of a store steps away from where the shooting happened in the White Oak Shopping Center said he believes Jamirah was just out shopping Saturday evening.

“She was just an innocent bystander,” he told 8News in an anonymous interview Monday. “There’s no way that she should have lost her life.”

The store manager told 8News he had to close his store for the rest of the day after the incident. He said he saw the two victims running from a man from where the incident started at Hibbitt Sports. They were running towards a newer shop in that center called Nola by Nisha.

“The young man came in behind them and when he came in behind them, somehow the shooting took place,” the manager said.

While investigators continue to look into the case, the manager told 8News he believes the victim killed, Jamirah, may have been an unintended target.

A bullet hole is left in the wall inside the bathroom of a store nearby the shopping center shooting that left one girl dead in Henrico Saturday. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

“When they shot at him, he ducked. And when he ducked, that bullet is the one that killed the young lady,” he said.

Shattered glass and bullet holes were left behind.

The male victim wounded in the shooting was taken to the hospital with injuries, but is expected to recover.

If you have any information about what happened, give Crime Stoppers a call at (804) 780-1000 or Henrico police at (804) 501-5000.