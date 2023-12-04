HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A celebration on Monday night marked the grand opening of the brand-new and long-anticipated Henrico Sports & Events Center.

Whether it be for a concert or a basketball game, the Henrico Sports & Events Center is officially open and ready to serve the community. With lots of craft beers to choose from, Industrial Taphouse in the nearby town of Ashland is ready to welcome new customers coming into the area for the brand-new facility.

“It’s awesome being right here off I-95 and so close to something like that,” said Industrial Taphouse manager Delaney Lee. “A lot of groups and families will come in looking for local crafts, stuff they can’t get back home or wherever they’re from.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration Monday night marked the beginning of a new era for Henrico County. Henrico High School’s marching band welcomed guests into a portion of the 185,000 square-foot facility that’s been hosting events since October.

Multiple speakers, like Henrico County supervisor Frank Thorton, highlighted the economic impact the center will have on the community.

“We have already secured bookings,” Thornton said. “Can you believe that we have secured bookings for tournaments and events for 46 weekends [of] 2024?”

The facility features an arena that can accommodate up to 4,500 guests and space for up to 12 basketball courts or 24 volleyball courts simultaneously.

The space will also be able to host not only sporting events but high school graduations, concerts and even kids’ soccer leagues.

On Monday, Dec. 11, the center will host its first Division I college basketball game, between the women’s teams from Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Delaware.