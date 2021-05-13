Henrico students can get vaccinated in May at Richmond Raceway walk-up events

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools announced they will be holding walk-up COVID-19 vaccination events for students ages 12 and up this month.

This comes after the U.S. Food Drug Administration has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to children 12-years-old and older.

“Students who get the vaccine will not only be vaccinated against the infectious COVID-19 disease but won’t need to quarantine or miss attending school and activities due to contact tracing if they become exposed to a case of COVID-19,” said Amy Cashwell, HCPS superintendent. “To the families of all students ages 12 and up, I enthusiastically call your attention to this month’s walk-in vaccination clinics so we can make our schools as safe and healthy as possible.”

Here are the upcoming clinics:

May 19 and 20: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Richmond Raceway on 600 E. Laburnum Ave. Students can enter at Gate 7.

May 26 and 27: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Richmond Raceway on 600 E. Laburnum Ave. Students can enter at Gate 7.

Students under 18 who want to be vaccinated must be accompanied by an adult who is 18 or up, or have a consent form filled. If the adult is not the student’s parent or guardian, HCPS said the adult must confirm the child has parental permission to receive the vaccine.

You can learn more about the vaccination clinics online here.