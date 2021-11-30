Henrico students holding holiday plant sales

Henrico County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Poinsettia news release_1543274090361.jpg.jpg

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools announced that its students will be selling plants they grew themselves.

These home-grown plants will be sold at the ACE Center at Virginia Randolph and the ACE Center at Hermitage. There will be a variety of fauna sold, from poinsettias to African violets.

Here is when and where you can pick plants up:

  • ACE Center at Virginia Randolph Holiday Plant Sale
    • When: Dec. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    • Where: 2204 Mountain Road, Glenn Allen
    • Details: There will be poinsettias, wreaths, paperwhites, cyclamen and African violets for sale. They will only accept cash and checks.
  • ACE Center at Hermitage Holiday Plant Sale
    • When: Dec. 7 and 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Where: 8301 Hungary Spring Road, Henrico
    • Details: They will be selling foil-wrapped poinsettias as well as evergreen wreaths and centerpieces. People can pay with cash and checks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events