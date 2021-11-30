Henrico students holding holiday plant sales

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools announced that its students will be selling plants they grew themselves.
These home-grown plants will be sold at the ACE Center at Virginia Randolph and the ACE Center at Hermitage. There will be a variety of fauna sold, from poinsettias to African violets.
Here is when and where you can pick plants up:
- ACE Center at Virginia Randolph Holiday Plant Sale
- When: Dec. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Where: 2204 Mountain Road, Glenn Allen
- Details: There will be poinsettias, wreaths, paperwhites, cyclamen and African violets for sale. They will only accept cash and checks.
- ACE Center at Hermitage Holiday Plant Sale
- When: Dec. 7 and 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: 8301 Hungary Spring Road, Henrico
- Details: They will be selling foil-wrapped poinsettias as well as evergreen wreaths and centerpieces. People can pay with cash and checks.