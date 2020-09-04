Henrico students join nationwide initiative to diversify English curriculum

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC)– A group of Henrico County Public Schools students is working on an initiative to diversify the English curriculum.

The ‘Diversify our Narrative’ initiative is hoping to bring more diverse text books to classrooms nationwide. A select group of students at Glen Allen High School would like to bring diverse text into Henrico County Public School classrooms. The chapter’s petition has garnered more than 417 signatures as of Friday, September 4th. The signatures represent a combination of students, teachers, alumni and parents.

“We want the curriculum to reflect our student body in our county, so we want the black students to be able to read literature by black authors… for latinx students to be taught books by latinx authors,” said Gabrielle Harris, an incoming junior at Glen Allen High School.

Harris is is the district lead for the ‘Diversify our Narrative’ Henrico County Public Schools Chapter. They would like administrators to supply one or two diverse texts for teachers to use. Harris believes ‘Poet X’ by Elizabeth Acevado and ‘The Hate U Give’ by Angie Thomas should be on the list.

In a 2019 snapshot, Henrico County Public schools reported a student population of 37% Caucasian, 35% African-American, 12% Asian, 11% Hispanic and 5% Other.

Several oranizers found out about the ‘Diversify Our Narrative’ initiative after watching a video on Tik-Tok. Emma Coffey, a sophomore at Glen Allen High School, immediately jumped into action.

“I grew up with a black mother and a white dad and I always learned about white history and white literature,” said Coffey.

According to Coffey, her mother gave her side projects in order to learn about African-American history and culture.

In addition, the organization is reaching out to the school board to provide cultural sensitivity training for students.

“For students to be able to be aware of their peers of different backgrounds, how to interact with them better so there’s a better understanding and more empathy between students,” said Harris.

“The more educated people are on certain topics the better, so as long as people take the time out of their day and learn more and communicate with other people with different backgrounds and learned how to respect them, learned about their culture and their history, that could help so much,” said Coffey.

The group hopes to receive 1,000 signatures on their petition before presenting the initiative to the school board

The chapter met with Alicia Atkins, who is on the HCPS School Board.

“Every voice does matter. Including our students,” said Atkins. She is proud of how articulate these students are and admires their persistance.

According to Atkins, the chapter’s civic engagement efforts have been ‘wonderfully overwhelming.’

The students will present a recommended book list at the next school board meeting on Thursday, September 24th.

Latest Updates from Henrico County Public Schools

VISIT 8NEWS BACK TO SCHOOL HQ