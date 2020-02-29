Henrico students rope in potential employers at Career Rodeo

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students worked to rope in potential employers Friday at the Career Rodeo in Henrico.

Richmond Raceway hosted the Henrico Schools event.

Teens competed in work-based challenges to show off their skills. The event aims to help match students with employers looking to fill full-time positions.

Henrico County Schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell told 8News the event is beneficial to students.

“Some were very nervous because they knew they would be on display,” Cashwell said. “But it also gave them an extreme sense of pride and accomplishment to be able to really showcase what they’ve learned for someone who is an industry expert and someone who will really help them attain the next level which is hopefully employment.”

The event held Friday was one of three career events scheduled for Henrico students. Signing Day for student-athletes will be the final event.

