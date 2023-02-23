HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools students showcased their professional skills to employers at the 2023 Career and Technical Education Career Rodeo Skills Challenge.

The event happened at the Richmond Raceway Complex on Thursday, Feb. 23. It allowed employers to fill positions and for HCPS students to begin their careers.

Students could showcase skills they learned from their schools’ careers and technical education programs. The student participants were from Henrico’s Advanced Career Education Centers. They solved work-related challenges in front of employers who were then able to request resumes and interviews. At past rodeos, employers requested hundreds of interviews and resumes.

Henrico’s Workforce and Career Development helps equip students with lifelong career skills. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

Through the program, students are able to figure out a career that aligns with their passions. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

The CTE Career Rodeo Skills Challenge is the second of a three-part annual series during which HCPS works to connect students and employers. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

Henrico County Public Schools works to pair up CTE students with employers. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

The Career Rodeo Skills Challenge took place on Feb. 23, 2023 from 11:30-1 p.m. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

According to Henrico County Public Schools, hundreds of resumes and interviews were requested at Career Rodeos in previous years. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

Participating students were given number badges to be identified by employers. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

The connections students built at today’s events may help them kickstart their careers. The event’s theme centered around a rodeo and had participants wear numbers, for easy identification, as they showed off their career skills.

The CTE Career Rodeo Skills Challenge is the second of a three-part annual series during which HCPS works to connect students and employers. The first event is the fall CTE Life-Ready Expo, where employers run booths for students to discuss future career opportunities. The third event is the spring CTE Letter-of-Intent Signing Day where students and employers celebrate their new partnerships. The events are similar to student-athlete signing days and are hosted by HCPS’s Department of Workforce and Career Development.