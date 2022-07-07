HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Today is the last day of the Career & Technical Education Summer Polytech program, which is open to all rising sixth to rising 12th students.

The program is organized by the Virginia Department of Education, Henrico County Public Schools and Henrico County Workforce. It is meant to introduce Henrico students to the various career paths they can pursue.

The summer program began June 21 and ends today. It lasted from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day, except Fridays at the Advanced Career Education Center at Hermitage High School.

According to program’s website, high school students can earn credits for classes they enroll in for $50 per course.

Students can enroll in a variety of different classes including automotive technology, cosmetology, radio broadcasting and journalism, pharmacy tech and criminal justice.

Transportation to and from the three-week program is provided by HCPS.