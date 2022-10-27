HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public School’s (HCPS) superintendent is recommending the school board accept two batches of funding from the state that could benefit Henrico schools and teachers.

Both are grants from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (VDCJS) and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).

One of the topics the Henrico school board will talk about at tonight’s meeting at the New Bridge auditorium is more than $255,000 that could go to Henrico schools for emergency preparedness.

If approved, the district would accept the money from the VDCJS and it would go towards digital mapping for schools to allow first responders to be able to respond quickly in the event of a fire or police emergency.

Digital mapping uses a program called Collaborative Response Graphics (CRGs) to create things like accurate floor plans available on cell phones and laptops, emergency response pre-planning and enhanced communication during emergencies.

The VDCJS said paper and one-dimensional maps are now obsolete. If the money for the digital maps is approved, the maps will be given out to local responders through software.

Each school would get $3,500 to create the digital maps.

The superintendent is also recommending the board accept $30,000 from the state DOE to offer recruitment incentives to new employees and give continuing education to current employees.

The first priority for the money will be to cover tuition and fees for provisionally licensed teachers in Varina and Fairfield in schools with the highest number of provisionally licensed teachers. Henrico said second priority will be given to other classified staff enrolling in classes to attain a Virginia license.

If the money for teacher retention is approved, around 40 teachers and staff would get money to further their education, according to the agenda.