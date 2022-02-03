Henrico Superintendent responds after two gun related incidents at high schools this week

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– A student at Mills Godwin High School was arrested this morning after bringing a gun to school yesterday.

This is the 5th incident in the county within the last few months and the second this week involving a student bringing a gun to school. Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell said in recent incidents including today’s incident, students have been reporting suspicious behavior.

Just before 10 a.m. Henrico Police were alerted that a male student had waved a gun at Godwin High School yesterday. The student was detained and a handgun and ammunition was found in his belongings. Henrico County Public Schools said a ‘lock and teach’ was in place for 30-40 minutes, as students remained in their classrooms with doors locked.

Mills Godwin High School Principal Leigh Dunavant wrote an email home to families and communicated with them multiple times this morning.

“I am grateful to the students who courageously reported this to us this morning. I am committed to keeping an open line of communication with families about the safety and health of our school community. When an incident occurs, I will promptly notify you. If you become aware of a concern or potential problem at school, please always call the office to report it. Together, we can help ensure Godwin High School is a safe place for our students and staff.“ Thank you, Mrs. Leigh Dunavant Principal

The Godwin student has been taken to the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home and faces multiple charges including possession of a firearm on school property. The school said the student will also face disciplinary action.

“Certainly, this is of significant concern to us,” Cashwell said. “Even prior to the events of the last two weeks, this is something that we’ve been expressly focused on.”

On Tuesday, a Henrico High School student was arrested for having a gun on campus. Last month, a Varina High School Student was arrested for bringing a gun to school. In December, pieces of a gun were found in a student’s car at Henrico High School.

“Guns have either been on school property or there have been events after school or out in the community involving our young people,” Cashwell said.

According to Henrico Police, crime among youth is spiking with 81 firearm discharge incidents involving juveniles last year.

“This is something that takes teamwork and cooperation,” Cashwell said.

The Superintendent is co-chairing a task force committee with Henrico’s Police Chief and Henrico’s County Manager to tackle the issue.