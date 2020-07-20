Henrico superintendent to recommend starting school year online

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Public Schools superintendent plans to recommend a fully virtual start for at least the first nine weeks of the upcoming school year during Thursday’s school board meeting.

Superintendent Amy Cashwell shared the news with school employees and students before a formal announcement was released in a video on Monday. In the video, Cashwell vows that virtual learning in the fall will differ from the initial remote-learning experience in March when schools across Virginia closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As heartbreaking as it would be to not see all our students in person on Sept. 8, it is clear to me that this is the most prudent recommendation at this time, based on evolving health information,” Cashwell told school employees and students on Monday.

The school year is scheduled to begin Sept. 8.

