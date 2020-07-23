Henrico superintendent to recommend virtual start as surrounding areas commit to virtual learning for 2020-21 school year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico County Public Schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell will recommend a virtual start to the 2020-2021 school year at Thursday’s school board meeting.

“As heartbreaking as it would be to not see all our students in person on Sept. 8, it is clear to me that this is the most prudent recommendation at this time, based on evolving health information,” Cashwell said to HCPS students and employees Monday.

This decision comes as other districts across Central Virginia commit to virtual learning.

At Wednesday night’s school board meeting, the Petersburg school board unanimously voted on a virtual return for the upcoming school year.

Earlier this week, the Chesterfield County school board also voted on a virtual return.

Last week, Richmond Public Schools committed to a virtual return as well.

The school board is expected to vote on Cashwell’s recommendation at an in-person meeting Thursday at noon at the New Bridge Learning Center.

Anyone attending aged 10 and older are required to wear a mask, and seats will be spread apart to abide by social distancing guidelines. Attendees will also undergo a health screening and temperature check.

If you can’t attend the meeting, you can livestream it here.