Henrico superintendent’s budget proposal calls for more school counselors, full-time substitutes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County School Board got a glimpse of the school system’s 2020-2021 budget proposal when Superintendent Amy Cashwell presented her plan to them on Thursday.

Cashwell’s proposal asks for $19 million in new funding to increase the number of school counselors, bring in 35 full-time substitute teachers, make 25 exceptional education assistants full-time employees instead of temporary and even implementing a bus tracking app for parents. The budget plan does not call for a pay raise for employees, however it was noted by Henrico schools that it’s customary to consider those increases later in the process.

“As I’ve talked this year with Henrico families, staff members and people in the community, I’ve gained a greater understanding of areas that need our investment if we are to continue to grow and thrive as a school division,” Cashwell said in a statement.

The school district provided a list of the new initiatives that the financial plan would make way for:

Forty school counselors, nearly doubling the number of counselors at the elementary level in order to address a critical need among students for social and emotional support.

Daily elementary teacher planning time, fulfilling a promise to instructors to provide important resources. HCPS continues to add support staff in schools, such as counselors, innovative learning coaches and library assistants, so that master schedules can be adjusted to ensure daily planning time.

Converting 25 exceptional education instructional assistants from temporary to full-time positions. The change would strengthen the support for students with special needs, give them more continuity in the classroom, and provide valued employees with full-time benefits.

A new “career ladder” program, enabling staff members to climb in experience, expertise and pay.

Thirty-five full-time substitutes to provide more consistent coverage in schools. All 35 positions would have higher salaries and full-time benefits, to help attract and retain excellent candidates.

Thirteen elementary school library assistants, to ensure that elementary library programming offers greater opportunities for students and teachers.

Developing a school bus tracking app to allow parents to locate their student’s bus in real time.

An emergency planning and response system known as “Anonymous Alerts,” and updated registration software for school visitors.

“This financial plan incorporates that input, builds on the progress we’ve made in recent years and continues to focus on the goals in our strategic plan,” Cashwell’s continued.

In a release, a Henrico schools spokesperson detailed the collaborative effort from HCPS staff and county government officials to help create the proposed budget, which totals over $500 million.

The process included significant feedback from the public and employees, including two community input meetings in October and two additional public input sessions in front of the School Board in November and December. Community input, ideas and feedback were also received via email.” Henrico County Public Schools

The proposal will be reviewed by the School Board before members decide whether to approve it in February. The county’s Board of Supervisors would eventually have to give the plan the green light.

