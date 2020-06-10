Henrico supervisor proposes citizen review board

Nelson informed 8News earlier in the week that he had the support to change the center’s name, and during Tuesday’s board meeting it was agreed upon and a new name was selected. (courtesy of the Henrico County Government Twitter page)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Supervisor Tyrone Nelson sent a message last week to the county manager and fellow members of the board of supervisors proposing the creation of a citizen review board and renaming the Confederate Hills Recreation Center.

Nelson informed 8News earlier in the week that he had the support to change the center’s name, and during Tuesday’s board meeting it was agreed upon and a new name was selected.

“With the support of his fellow Board members, Varina Supervisor Tyrone Nelson has proposed renaming the Confederate Hills Recreation Center in the Varina District to The Springs Recreation Center,” a tweet from the Henrico County Government said. “The center has been owned & operated by Henrico Recreation & Parks since 1994.”

According to Nelson’s memo to the rest of the board, he is calling for a work session by the end of July to discuss what a review board for public safety would look like in the county.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

