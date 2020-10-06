Henrico survey to possibly expand in-person learning has some teachers on edge

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is deciding how to handle the next nine weeks of the school year. The district is asking parents, teachers, and staff to weigh-in by completing a survey that is stirring up some mixed emotions.

The debate over in-person learning and virtual learning is one that’s been looming since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The start of the second nine weeks is November 16, and as that day approaches the Henrico school district says its exploring the idea of expanding in-person learning.

“In the second nine weeks there is at least the possibility of expanded in-person learning,” said Andy Jenks, HCPS spokesperson. “No final decisions have been made yet, but the possibility is there.”

Since the start of the school year Henrico Public Schools has been operating ‘predominantly’ virtual, which could soon change. On Monday, the district sent out two surveys; one to school staff and another to parents. Parents were given three options:

in-person instruction four days per week (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays) with Wednesdays being an independent virtual learning day for all students to allow for deep cleaning of schools and teachers planning/office hours.

in-person instruction to five days per week (Monday through Friday) with students attending on an abbreviated schedule.

in-person instruction two days per week, with students assigned to a Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday cohort group, with Wednesdays being an independent virtual learning day for all students to allow for deep cleaning of schools and teacher planning/office hours.

HCPS confirms with 8News that regardless of the school board vote, parents will still have the option to keep their kids fully virtual.

Jenks shared with 8News that the district has been prepping for kids to return for months by securing PPE, installing plexi-glass and partitions, re-imagining meals and transportation, and properly educating staff.

“Everyone is working as best they can to reach the best possible outcomes,” Jenks told 8News.

The possibility of in-person learning, doesn’t sit well with some, like Henrico teacher Ryan Burgess.

“We were very disappointed in the survey,” Burgess told 8News. “We were very anxious that the survey was coming out and even more so now that it’s out.”

The staff survey asks employees if they plan to return to the class, request an accommodation based on a medical condition, seek leave, retirement, or resignation. Burgess, a teacher for nearly two decades, wants to remain fully virtual and tells 8News she may be forced to walk away.

“My options are to pretty much find some kind of leave or to resign my position,” Burgess said.

The social studies teacher is one of more than 4,000 members of “HCPS Back to School Safely”, a group advocating for a safe return back to the classroom. The group administrator took to Twitter posting: “The HCPS staff survey was an unconscionable insult to faculty and staff.”

The HCPS staff survey was an unconscionable insult to faculty and staff. We will organize and we will advocate for what we believe is best for our students, faculty, and staff. #OpenSafe — HCPS Back to School Safely (@HCPSOpenSafe) October 6, 2020

Burgess says so far virtual learning couldn’t be better, revealing that her students are engaged, always presents and have fewer disciplinary problems. She feels teachers are being backed into a corner and the district is not hearing their concerns.

“A big concern is ventilation,” said Burgess. “Students eating lunch without a mask on is a concern, students transitioning from one class to another is a concern, and following protocol is a concern.”

When questioned about Burgess’ concerns Jenks says the district is there to answer the tough questions and nothing is set in stone. Jenks goes on to say the survey is simply to gauge the thoughts of parents and staff, ultimately helping the school board make a final decision.

Staff and parent surveys must be submitted by Sunday, October 11. School board members will take the results into consideration as well as the recommendation made by the district’s health committee before an expected vote on October 22.

The meeting will be held in-person, but also live streamed with a public comment section. Those interested in speaking or attending must reserve a space. Jenks says the time of the meeting has not been determined yet.

