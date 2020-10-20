Henrico teacher honored for 45 years of service

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A longtime Henrico Teacher was honored yesterday for her decades long service.

J.R. Tucker High School Teacher Jane Selden celebrated her 45-year anniversary of teaching. A surprise group of friends, coworkers and former students surprised Selden at her house with gifts.

Selden has taught at J.R. tucker for more than 40 years.

