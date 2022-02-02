Henrico teacher livid as students come to school unmasked despite local mask policy

Henrico teacher Rachel Lawrence said she’s upset because several students have come to school unmasked and teachers haven’t received clear, written guidance on what to do in that situation. (Photo: 8News reporter Sabrina Shutters)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – One dozen Henrico County Public School families are choosing to allow their children to go to school without a mask, citing Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order two.

HCPS chief of communications Eileen Cox confirmed with 8News on Tuesday that Deep Run High School had the greatest number of students learning in an alternate location of the building last week because they were not wearing masks.

Cox said this week that those students are back in classrooms. Several of the students have elected to wear a mask, while the remaining students are using plexiglass desk shields and remaining physically distant.

Deep Run High School math teacher and Henrico Education Association representative Rachel Lawrence said she’s one of the teachers who received an email last Friday night letting her know there would be an unmasked student in her classroom this week. She said there’s more than just a dozen students coming to school without a mask on.

“I’m upset, very upset,” she said she doesn’t feel like she’s getting enough support in handling issues that have arisen from the situation.

The unmasked student that Lawrence received an email about was in class without a mask Wednesday. Lawrence said he also walked the hallways without one on. When reminded of HCPS’s policy, Lawrence said the student told her he didn’t know he was supposed to wear a mask in the hall. She said the student did wear a mask when she approached him when he needed help.

Lawrence said she has prepared for the unmasked student to be in class as best she can, however, her lesson plans on Friday include group activities that the student will not be able to participate in unless the student puts on a mask.

“I’m real concerned because there hasn’t been any clarity as far as what the changes are in the policy,” she said. “I felt that I didn’t have time to prepare for that. I wasn’t given enough information.”

Lawrence said she’s ‘livid’ that unmasked students are allowed to continue breaking the rule and not facing any consequences for it, even after HCPS announced their mask policy would remain in place, in defiance of Gov. Youngkin’s executive order.

She went on to say unmasked students haven’t been given clear, written guidelines on when they should be masked and when they shouldn’t. “If we have any inconsistency, it just leads to chaos,” Lawrence said.

8News asked Cox whether teachers have received written guidance on what to do if they have an unmasked student in class. Cox said if teachers have questions about student mask use in their classrooms, they should contact their principal or associate principal.

Lawrence thinks HCPS should go back to requiring everyone to wear a mask because the issue has created a politicized and divisive environment and because of the recent spike in omicron variant COVID-19 cases.

“It concerns me for my students who have underlying health issues. I’ve spoken to a few who don’t feel comfortable having an unmasked student next to them, and they’re starting to feel more anxious,” Lawrence explained.

Although Lawrence said masks are required in the hallways, she said she saw several students in the hallway without a mask on that told her they were allowed to go without one.

Cox said principals are having conversations with parents and guardians to address each situation individually before a child comes to class.

“Students cannot just come to school without a mask and sit in class,” Cox said in a statement to 8News Tuesday.

Cox went on to explain that the vast majority of the nearly 49,000 HCPS students are wearing masks. However, she said in cases where the parent refuses, HCPS is leveraging the other mitigation measures available, such as distancing and separation from peers by plexiglass.

She hopes the Supreme Court will strike down Gov. Youngkin’s executive order two.

In a statement sent to 8News Tuesday, Cox added that multi-layer and KN95 masks are available at every school for staff and the division has ordered youth size N95 masks, too. She said the division is awaiting delivery of the smaller masks now.

Cox also said HCPS has upgraded their HVAC systems to improve ventilation and air quality at the start of the pandemic as an added prevention measure. She said the division continues to partner with the health department to host vaccination clinics during school hours to help ensure access to the vaccine.