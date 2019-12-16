Henrico teacher’s project helps students dress for success

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County teacher is helping students dress for success by allowing young men to rent business clothes from him for special events.

Keylon Mayo, a teacher at Highland Springs High School, calls the concept a “Gentlemen’s Closet.”

While people say you should dress for the job you want, not all kids have the same resources available when it comes to spending money on clothes. The school’s principal told 8News that the closet is all about changing the narrative and setting students up for success.

For the past four months, Mayo has been working hard to turn an old room at Highland Springs High School into the gentlemen’s closet.

“You don’t know who is going to be watching, so you want to put your best foot forward to be presentable,” Mayo, a Business Economics teacher, said.

Mayo has given up his weekends to work on the project and have received donated supplies from Home Depot to help male students work towards brighter futures.

“We started offering my students opportunities for extra credit if they dressed up and a lot of students said ‘well, I don’t have dress clothes.’ I’m like what do you mean you don’t have dress clothes and they were like I don’t have anything,” Mayo explained to 8News.

Instead of trying to figure out why, Mayo decided to bring the dress clothes to his students. Stocked with dress shirts, shoes, ties, slacks and full suits, the gentlemen’s closet is a one-stop shop for students who want to prepare for job interviews, graduation, church, internships and more.

“We went on a trip, like a luncheon and met kids from other schools and we all dressed up and at the time I didn’t have a suit,” said 10 grader Rasul McCorvey.

Mayo helped McCorvey with his first suit, which the high schooler rocked in style.

“It felt good,” McCorvey told 8News. “More confidence, it shows the person that you are willing to get the job and your respect.”

The students have to make an appointment to sign out the clothes. If they’re interested in keeping the item, the young men have to write an essay, get a letter of recommendation and perform community service.

Not only is Mayo providing clothes, he’s also teaching students the skills to become young men.

“I feel like it’s my duty to help every young man that I can possibly help,” Mayo told 8News.

The “Springer Gentlemen’s Closet” is set to open Jan. 6, when students return from winter break. Those interested in giving an new or gently worn business clothing can do so at a donation box at Highland Springs High School.

