HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In an attempt to address ongoing staffing shortages and the effects on current staff, Henrico County will be giving out annual teacher bonuses starting next year.

New and current teachers will receive an annual bonus of $3,000 starting next year. Henrico says this initiative will be in place for at least three years regardless of any changes in vacancy rates.

Henrico is one of many school districts that has been dealing with teacher vacancies and provisionally-licensed staff post-pandemic.

The money will be given out to staff at nine schools dealing with vacancies, including The Academy at Virginia Randolph/Virginia Randolph Education Center, Fair Oaks Elementary School, Glen Lea Elementary School, Laburnum Elementary School, Elko Middle School, Fairfield Middle School, John Rolfe Middle School, Highland Springs High School and Varina High School.

